Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $4,942,000.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.27. 1,231,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,073. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

