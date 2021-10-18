Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 4,841 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

TWLO stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,073. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.84. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

