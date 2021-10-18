Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $535,830.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00.

NYSE TWLO traded up $7.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.27. 1,231,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,073. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

