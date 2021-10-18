Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.24.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,774 shares of company stock worth $7,044,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.