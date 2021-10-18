Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for 5.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 936.2% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,774 shares of company stock worth $7,044,259 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

