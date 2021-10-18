U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on USB. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.