U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Million

Brokerages expect that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post $15.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.18 million to $15.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $59.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.04 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

USCB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ USCB opened at $12.62 on Monday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

