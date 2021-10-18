Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

