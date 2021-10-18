Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 63.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $656,154.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00289532 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

