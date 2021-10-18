Ubiq Achieves Market Cap of $11.53 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $79,556.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

