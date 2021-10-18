UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of UBS Group worth $56,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,164,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,741,000 after purchasing an additional 627,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NYSE UBS opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.