UBS Group Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Sell

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPCE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $48,360,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.