UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $$16.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

