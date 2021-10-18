UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCSHF. HSBC cut Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.57. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,628. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

