UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBVA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.75. 73,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,493. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 399,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

