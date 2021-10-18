UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,327. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

