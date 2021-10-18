UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Down 52.4%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU)’s stock price fell 52.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.