Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $405.72 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.73 and its 200 day moving average is $347.60. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

