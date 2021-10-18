Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $201.89 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $201.89 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,904.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $609.46 or 0.00984510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00272680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00269643 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00016887 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000916 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

