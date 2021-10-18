Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 359 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.02. 354,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,449. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $3,388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

