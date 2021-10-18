Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells $29,048.12 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RARE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,449. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

