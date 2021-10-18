Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $32.33 million and $2.92 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

