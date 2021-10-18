Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,097.00

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market cap of $248,048.81 and approximately $2,097.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00101878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,552.52 or 0.99847267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.53 or 0.06082429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

