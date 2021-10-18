UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.51 ($14.71).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

