Unido EP (UDO) Price Down 21% This Week

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $312,898.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00066194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00102170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.32 or 0.99846091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.90 or 0.06087202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,523,132 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

