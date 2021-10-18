Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $10.79 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $10.79 or 0.00017599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $50.81 million and $12.43 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00089709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00375009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00034540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

