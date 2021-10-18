UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 62,038 shares.The stock last traded at $215.00 and had previously closed at $211.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average of $222.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

