UniLend (UFT) Market Capitalization Tops $32.50 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00194729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.