Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,521. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

