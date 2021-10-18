Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Gogo comprises about 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Gogo worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gogo by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gogo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

