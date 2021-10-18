Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Select Interior Concepts accounts for about 3.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 2.95% of Select Interior Concepts worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

SIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of SIC remained flat at $$14.48 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,309. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

