Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,818 shares during the period. Atlas Technical Consultants makes up about 1.9% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 74.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

ATCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,369. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $355.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.