Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 268.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 149.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 96,734 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.52. 3,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,455. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

