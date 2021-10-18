Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 506,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Ashford Hospitality Trust makes up about 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 25,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,010. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $427.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

