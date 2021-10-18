Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth $13,117,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth $12,108,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth $10,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth $7,063,000.

FTVIU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

