Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases 377,418 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,418 shares during the period. Reed’s accounts for approximately 3.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 7.54% of Reed’s worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Reed’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Reed’s by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 5,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $58.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 301,000 shares of company stock worth $192,300. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

