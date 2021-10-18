Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases 413,533 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,533 shares during the period. Rimini Street makes up 3.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Rimini Street worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Rimini Street by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMNI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other Rimini Street news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

