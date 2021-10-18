Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $472.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.