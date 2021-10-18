Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 185,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after buying an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after buying an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $16.95. 175,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,485. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

