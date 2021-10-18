Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 50,147 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,147 shares during the quarter. Gannett makes up approximately 1.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Gannett worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gannett by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gannett by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Gannett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Gannett by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE GCI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 13,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.70. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

