Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Match Group comprises 1.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,247. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

