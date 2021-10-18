Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. Cantaloupe accounts for about 3.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $1,836,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $24,787,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $7,504,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $403,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

