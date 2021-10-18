Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150,400 shares during the quarter. Nautilus comprises 1.5% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Nautilus worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $9,097,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,573. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

