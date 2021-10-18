Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 361.90 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 361.90 ($4.73). Approximately 137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £988.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

In other news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

About Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

