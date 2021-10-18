United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $137.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

