United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 406 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,177,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 131,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $403.51 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.