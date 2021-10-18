United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter.

MGV opened at $101.78 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $103.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

