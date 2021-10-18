United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.37% of OrthoPediatrics worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $65,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

