United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 8,524 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in DocuSign by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DOCU stock opened at $260.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of -302.87 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

