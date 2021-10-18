United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.15 and a 200-day moving average of $492.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

